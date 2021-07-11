Look: New Simone Biles Video From Different Angle Going Viral

Simone Biles is one of the most impressive athletes the gymnastics world has ever seen — and this angle of her recent tumble run certainly contributes to that reputation.

This video taken at U.S. Olympic Team Trials last month showed Biles in all of her glory, reaching unfathomable heights on a successful triple-twist, double backflip run:

this angle of simone biles is 🤯 pic.twitter.com/yd4mwPRRzH — whitney medworth (@its_whitney) July 11, 2021

This clip came from Day 1 of the Olympic trials where Biles notched a 60.565 total performance through four events — nearly three points more than the next highest U.S. gymnast. Her 15.366 on this floor routine alone also earned her the highest mark of the week by nearly two points.

Headlining the U.S. Olympic team in Tokyo, the Biles is set to continue her display of absolute dominance. With her unprecedented talent constantly wowing crowds around the world, the four-time gold medalist is bound to give us plenty more breathtaking moments in the coming weeks.

Biles will be joined by fellow qualifiers Jade Carey, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum and MyKayla Skinner on this year’s U.S. Olympic squad.

The all-time great gymnast and her team will take the floor in Tokyo later this month.