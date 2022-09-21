Look: New Video Emerges Of Kyler Murray Getting Hit By Fan

Over the weekend, the Arizona Cardinals pulled off an improbable comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Unfortunately, the win was soured for a moment when a fan appeared to strike quarterback Kyler Murray in the face. Police are reportedly investigating the incident.

"Officer Larry Hadfield, a Las Vegas police spokesman, confirmed that a battery complaint was made about 6:30 p.m. at the stadium. The report was not immediately available," the Associated Press reports.

On Wednesday morning, TMZ Sports released a new video showing the fan's hit on Murray from a new angle. The video can be found here.

Police told TMZ they have not identified the man just yet.

"We do not provide victim names however the event you are requesting is a battery call alleging a spectator at the stadium struck a professional football player," the spokesperson told TMZ Sports. "A crime report was taken, and the suspect has not been identified. This is an ongoing investigation."

It won't be long before they find him, though.