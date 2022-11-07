Look: New Video Of Charlie Woods On Range Goes Viral

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19: Charlie Woods plays his shot from the second tee as Tiger Woods of the United States looks on during the first round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on December 19, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

In football, everyone is waiting on Arch Manning. In basketball, they're waiting on Bronny James. In golf, they're waiting for Charlie Woods to go pro, and every time he goes to the range, the eyes follow.

There's a new video of Tiger Woods' son practicing on the golf range and as usual it's going viral. This time, the younger Woods was practicing his drive with his father observing patiently from behind him.

Charlie Woods' form was solid and the club made good contact with the ball. The golf outlet Caddie Network is already wondering whether Woods has PGA Tour winning potential.

The clip has over 85,000 views in less than two hours along with nearly 1,000 likes. Fans in the comments are thrilled at the idea of Charlie becoming anything like his famous father:

"I know the PGA is salivating at the thought of Tiger 2.0," one user replied.

"Depends on how bad he wants to, but if he sets his mind to do it, there is no doubt in mine that he will," wrote another.

"Sure seems to have the natural ability. And he will have access to resources very, very few do. I surely wouldn’t bet against him having a successful PGA tour career," a third wrote.

Charlie Woods is already learning from one of the best of all-time.

Could he be a PGA Tour event winner in the future?