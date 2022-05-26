Look: New Yankee Player Going Viral Because Of His Appearance

ST LOUIS, MO - SEPTEMBER 29: Matt Carpenter #13 of the St. Louis Cardinals dives for a ground ball during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium on September 29, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images) Jeff Curry/Getty Images

Matt Carpenter has just made his first appearance as a member of the New York Yankees.

Carpenter was signed by the team on Thursday afternoon and was instantly added to the active roster.

Fans then got to see him take his first at-bat as a Yankee and he's rocking quite the mustache.

Before signing with the Yankees, Carpenter had been a member of the St. Louis Cardinals for the first 11 years of his career.

For much of that time, he wore a thick and unmistakable beard. He can't do that with the Yankees due to team rules, so he's got the 'stache working.

Carpenter played in 130 games last season and finished with three home runs and 21 RBIs off 35 hits. He also only had a .169 batting average, which is a career-worst for him.

Carpenter is a three-time All-Star (2013, 2014, 2016) and is only 47 hits away from having 1,200 for his career.

The Yankees are currently playing the Rays from Tropicana Field. There's no score in the game so far.