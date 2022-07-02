Look: New York Mets Are Hosting An NBA Star Right Now

Could the New York Mets be assisting in bringing one of the NBA's brightest young stars back home?

On Saturday, the team hosted Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell at Citi Field. The NY-born hooper was spotted rocking a black alternate Robin Ventura jersey as he made his way out of the dugout.

Fans reacted to Spida's appearance in New York on social media.

"Leon just make the damn trade dude," a New Yorker tweeted.

"Resisting the urge to go to extreme measures to figure out what Don says when he covers his mouth," said another user. "Seems like the guy responds 'Your dad is hoping?' Could be about anything, right?"

"Utah Jazz basketball player Donovan Mitchell has spent more time at Citi Field than Jed Lowrie has even though he was under Mets contract for 2 seasons," another replied.

"Mitchell please for the love of all the Knicks fans out there who are losing their minds, request the trade and join us in NYC," another New Yorker pleaded.

"MSG is a LIRR ride away," laughed Bleacher Report's Jeff J.

Donovan Mitchell expressed his disappointment after Utah parted ways with Quin Snyder.

Could Spida be the Knicks savior this offseason?