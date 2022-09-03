Look: Newest Member Of College GameDay's Outfit Went Viral Today

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Chris Fowler are seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

On Saturday morning, Jess Sims made her debut on ESPN's College GameDay ahead of Ohio State's showdown against Notre Dame.

Sims burst onto the scene after she joined Peloton in 2018. She teaches running, walking, bootcamp, strength and stretching classes.

She killed her debut this morning, but fans were caught up on what she was wearing - because of course they were. Sims wore slacks that matched those from the early 2000's NBA draft days.

"Jess Sims making the 2003 NBA draft class fit look cool again?" one fan joked.

"Jess Sims is dressed like the basketball players in the early 2000’s," another fan said.

Before her debut, Sims made it clear how excited she was to be part of the team.

"I am so excited to join the GameDay crew because the show not only celebrates all of the on-field action, but also highlights the passionate communities that surround the games,” Sims said, via ESPN Press Room. “This is such a great opportunity to get back to my roots in college sports and I can’t wait to meet incredible athletes and fans and explore these campuses and cities that eat, sleep and breathe their hometown teams.”

Welcome to GameDay, Jess!