Look: 'Next Paige Spiranac' Celebrates Big Accomplishment

The golfing world is well aware of who former professional golfer turn social media superstar Paige Spiranac is.

Spiranac, played at the University of Arizona and San Diego State before a brief professional career. She now has more than 3 million followers on Instagram and constantly produces viral content.

But there is another former professional golfer joining the ranks. Claire Hogle, a self-described "huge golf gal," is amassing a big following on social media, too.

The Daily Star dubbed Hogle the "next Paige Spiranac." With that comes a massive social media following, which Hogle is in the process of building.

Just 24 hours ago, she sent a post to social media thanking her followers for growing her following to 500,000 on Instagram.

"500 thousand of you! wow. i am absolutely blown away. so so grateful to each and every one of you. i can’t wait to continue sharing the fun side of golf with all of you," she said.

While the post popped up just 24 hours ago, she's already added 20,000 more followers to that total.

With nearly 520,000 followers on Instagram, she's well on her way to becoming a force in the golfing world.