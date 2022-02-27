Look: NFL Agent Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Contract Rumors

When Aaron Rodgers first started going public with his gripes about the Packers, many thought it was issues with the front office and not being respected. However, some believed it all boiled down to one thing: money.

This week, reports surfaced that the back-to-back MVP wants to to be paid $50 million per year. Roughly 10 percent more than the highest paid QB in the NFL. On Sunday, Kyler Murray‘s agent Erik Burkhardt attempted to make the case that Rodgers is right to want that figure.

“Frankly, [Rodgers] is worth well more than $50m per,” Burkhardt tweeted. “… ANNOUNCERS are now making $20m+! To drive to the game, out of harms way, & just talk about QBs/ players! Packers are a top seed contender with Rogers.”

Packers are a top seed contender with Rogers. What are they without him?? 5-6 wins & essentially irrelevant? Pay the man!💯 https://t.co/7e8Cxazb6A — Erik Burkhardt (@ErikBurkhardt) February 27, 2022

“What are they without him??” the agent asked. “5-6 wins & essentially irrelevant? Pay the man!”

Former Packers teammate Greg Jennings took exception to Rodgers’ reported wants. Saying that the QB can’t want to make that type of money and be in a position to compete for championships in a salary cap league. Going as far as calling Rodgers “selfish.”

$50 million a year would certainly make Rodgers the highest paid player ever. And with TV deals and the cap set to go up, it’s only a matter of time before a player hits that magic number.