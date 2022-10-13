Look: NFL Analyst Names The 'Next' Patrick Mahomes

KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 25: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) on the sidelines in the second half of an NFL preseason game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on August 25, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The football world is high on future NFL prospect Caleb Williams.

The USC quarterback, a five-star transfer from Oklahoma, is off to a fantastic start in 2022. Leading the Trojans to a 6-0 record, the immensely-talented young quarterback already has 1,590 yards, 14 touchdowns and just one interception on 64.9 percent passing.

Former NFL quarterback and current QB consultant Jordan Palmer believes Williams is the next big thing at the position — giving him a flattering player comparison.

"He's off the charts. He's the next Mahomes... It's not just his physical ability. It's the maturity," Palmer said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. 'This guy is poised to have a lot of success whatever comes his way."

As a true sophomore, Williams still has one more season of college football to play before he becomes eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft. If he continues this incredible pace, he'll no doubt be considered one of the top options in that class.

Williams and No. 7 USC will face off against their first ranked opponent of the season in No. 20 Utah on Saturday.