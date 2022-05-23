Look: NFL Announces In-Season Team For "Hard Knocks"

BEREA, OH - JULY 28: Microphones of HBO's "Hard Knocks" series hover over the Cleveland Browns offense during a training camp practice on July 28, 2018 at the Cleveland Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

Last year the HBO documentary television series Hard Knocks did its first-ever in-season feature of an NFL team. This year they're repeating that idea with a new team.

On Monday, the Arizona Cardinals announced that they will be the in-season team featured on the show. Their team will be featured starting this November on HBO and HBO Max.

This will be Arizona's first time being featured on the show. There will probably be no shortage of storylines for them or any team right in the middle of the NFL season.

The Detroit Lions have already been selected as the Hard Knocks team featured for training camp in the summer.

There's no much correlation between NFL teams being featured on Hard Knocks and the success or failure they might find during the season.

Though it may be worth noting that no team has been featured on Hard Knocks and reached the Super Bowl in the same season. For Cardinals fans eager to take that next step and return to the Super Bowl for the first time since the Kurt Warner and Larry Fitzgerald days, that may be cause for some complaints.

But coming off a playoff appearance and with all of the drama unfolding between the team and Kyler Murray, Hard Knocks: In Season is going to be must-see TV.

Are the Cardinals a good fit for the show this season?