Look: NFL Announces New Game Time, Channel For 3 Postponed Games

The NFL has officially announced the new game times and channels for the three rescheduled games.

Browns-Raiders, which was supposed to take place on Saturday, has been moved to this coming Monday at 5 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast by NFL Network.

After that game, the regular Monday Night Football showdown between Minnesota and Chicago will commence at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Both the Seahawks-Rams game and the WFT-Eagles game will take place on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on FOX based on your local coverage.

The NFL officially announces three games were moved from this weekend pic.twitter.com/YPdyEh3Bw3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 17, 2021

All three of Cleveland, L.A., and Washington were dealing with brutal COVID outbreaks throughout the week with 20+ players on each team being placed on the COVID list.

One of those players was Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and it looks like he may be cleared in time. He posted a tweet on Friday afternoon confirming that he tested negative.

Negative 🤗🥱 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) December 17, 2021

If he produces one more negative test before the game on Tuesday (it has to be 24 hours apart) he will be good to go.

The same goes for any of the other players on the list, including Taylor Heinicke, Jarvis Landry, Jalen Ramsey, Wyatt Teller, and many more.