Look: NFL Announces New Sponsor For Super Bowl Halftime Show

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Snoop Dogg performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

For years, Pepsi has been the official sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show. But starting this year, a major digital media company is going to be getting the sponsorship rights instead.

On Thursday, the NFL announced that Apple Music, the music, audio and video streaming platform belonging to tech titan Apple, Inc., will be the new Super Bowl Halftime Show sponsor. In a statement, NFL SVP of Partner Strategy Nana-Yaw Asamoah welcomed the company as the new official partner for the signature performance.

“We are proud to welcome Apple Music to the NFL family as our new partner for the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show," Asamoah said.

The move makes a ton of sense for Apple given the current media climate. Apple is expected to be among the top bidders for the NFL Sunday Ticket, the NFL's main subscription service for out-of-market games.

Taking up the Super Bowl Halftime Show is a major advertising opportunity for Apple as well. Through the years it has featured some of the greatest musical acts of all time, ranging from The Who and Paul McCartney to late-greats like Prince and Michael Jackson.

Pepsi served as the sponsor since 2013, during which some superb acts such as Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Dr. Dre all featured in the annual Super Bowl halftime show.

But with Apple's reach and influence, they might be able to find a way and top some of the big acts we've seen of the past 20 years.

Who will Apple pick as their first Super Bowl halftime show performers?