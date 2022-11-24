Look: NFL Broadcaster Has Warning For Tom Brady

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

At some point in the near future, Tom Brady will hang up his cleats and join the broadcasting booth - at least that's the plan for now.

Brady reportedly signed a massive contract with FOX for whenever he's done playing football. However, the star quarterback recently received a warning from the person currently occupying his seat.

Greg Olsen, who earned the job after Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left for ESPN, issued a slight warning for Brady. His broadcasting teammate, Kevin Burkhardt, shared that message in a podcast with Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated.

“I can tell you one thing, some of the other stuff I’ll leave with us,” Burkhardt told Traina, via Awful Announcing. “We’re just shooting the shit at first, like you usually do before you actually start these meetings. Greg said, ‘Tom, I gotta tell ya, this TV thing sucks.’ It was great, we were dying laughing. It was fun, we had a good back and forth.”

It's unclear when Brady actually plans to retire, but the broadcasting booth is sitting there waiting for him when he does.

It he actually wants to, that is.