Look: NFL Cheerleader's Veteran's Day Post Going Viral
The Miami Dolphins are one of the most surprising and impressive teams of the NFL season thus far.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has greatly benefitted from the team's trade for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his an MVP candidate as a result. However, he's not the only one in the Dolphins organization making headlines.
Jared, a cheerleader for the team, has been producing viral content for much of the season.
A video she posted this week started making headlines.
"Forever grateful for those who risk their lives to serve us. Happy Veterans Day," she said in the post.
She started off the season with just over 5,000 followers on Instagram, but has ballooned to over 44,000 just a few weeks later.
How many will she have by the end of the season?