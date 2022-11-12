Look: NFL Cheerleader's Veteran's Day Post Going Viral

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 19: Miami Dolphins cheerleaders during the NFL Football match between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills on September 19th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are one of the most surprising and impressive teams of the NFL season thus far.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has greatly benefitted from the team's trade for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his an MVP candidate as a result. However, he's not the only one in the Dolphins organization making headlines.

Jared, a cheerleader for the team, has been producing viral content for much of the season.

A video she posted this week started making headlines.

"Forever grateful for those who risk their lives to serve us. Happy Veterans Day," she said in the post.

She started off the season with just over 5,000 followers on Instagram, but has ballooned to over 44,000 just a few weeks later.

How many will she have by the end of the season?