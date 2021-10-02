Look: NFL Coach Not Happy With Tom Brady Question

Heading into Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season, the football world has the vast majority of its attention focused on Tom Brady’s return to New England. But for Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, this matchup between the Buccaneers and Patriots is the least of his worries.

Though he made his lack of interest very clear, the former New England linebacker has been unable to avoid questions about tomorrow’s contest between his former quarterback and head coach.

During a press conference on Friday, Vrabel reached his breaking point with these unwanted questions.

First, he was asked how it must feel for Brady returning to New England on a primetime stage. Vrabel responded with “That doesn’t affect me one bit.” He was then asked a follow up about the atmosphere he expected from the crowd at Gillette Stadium: “Doesn’t affect me one bit,” he reiterated.

When the third question about tomorrow night’s game hit, Vrabel had clearly had enough — standing up and walking out while again saying “It doesn’t affect me.”

Titans HC Mike Vrabel was asked multiple times about Tom Brady returning to New England this week. He responded saying “it doesn’t affect me one bit” several times before straight up walking off pic.twitter.com/YHV3oaiQ15 — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) October 1, 2021

Vrabel arrived in New England as a player in 2001 — the same year Brady took over as the team’s starting quarterback. Through eight seasons with the Patriots from 2001-08, Vrabel and Brady became good friends. That relationship has continued to present day as the Titans coach and the Buccaneers QB have been known to take friendly jabs at each other.

While Vrabel has plenty of reasons to be intrigued by tomorrow’s matchup, he has his own team to worry about.

Heading into a Week 4 matchup against the New York Jets with several notable injury issues, the fourth-year head coach will look to extend his team’s current winning streak to three games.