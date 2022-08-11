Look: NFL Coach Played Scout Team Quarterback Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS - NOVEMBER 22: Seattle Seahawks helmets sit on the bench against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome on November 22, 2009 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Over the past two seasons, the pandemic has sometimes decimated positional groups to the point that coaches were being considered for active NFL roles.

But one coach who decided to try playing quarterback for the scout team probably won't be getting a callup to the active roster, no matter what.

During practice on Thursday, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll decided to take the reins of the scout team at one point. The 70-year-old coach did just about everything that a standard scout team quarterback does: play-action rollouts, basic throws, etc.

Carroll decided to have some fun with it after practice. He declared that he "wasn't on my best game" during practice and was "nice to the defense."

"I wasn't on my best game today. I threw a lot of balls to the defense. I was nice to 'em. But it's more than just the arm. I gotta get back going."

Pete Carroll played quarterback in high school - back in the 1960s. The Seattle Seahawks hadn't even been founded yet.

But it's clear that Carroll is still in good shape for a septuagenarian. He'll be turning 71 in just a few weeks, making him one of the oldest men to ever coach an NFL game.

If he's still got this much energy at this age, it may be a long time before he's finally ready to hang up the headset.