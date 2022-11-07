Look: NFL Coach Sent This Photo After Jeff Saturday's Hire

The Colts hiring of former center and ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday set the NFL world ablaze Monday.

After letting go of Frank Reich, Jim Irsay decided to go the unconventional route and hire Saturday as the team's interim head coach, despite not having any real NFL coaching experience.

When NFL insider Jonathan Jones asked a current HC their thoughts on the Saturday hire, the coach reportedly responded with this photo of Coach and Front Office Accelerator Program participants:

Jeff Saturday's ties to the organization are apparent. He was the beloved center of the Peyton Manning-led Colts for 13 seasons and turned himself into six-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All Pro after going undrafted out of North Carolina.

But the circumstances of his hiring are curious; reading as a blatant tanking attempt by an increasingly frustrated owner.

Many thought there were plenty of other candidates who deserved an opportunity. Such as Saturday's former teammate and current Colts assistant Reggie Wayne. But this is how Jim Irsay has chosen to move forward.