Look: NFL Coach’s Angry Challenge Throw Is Going Viral

Most NFL head coaches don’t put too much behind their challenge flag tosses. It’s usually a pretty light toss onto the field.

However, Mike Vrabel is not most head coaches.

The Tennessee Titans head coach had a very angry challenge flag toss during the first half of Sunday afternoon’s game against New England.

Vrabel was furious that he even had to throw the flag. The Titans were ruled short of the goal line even though it appeared to be a clear touchdown.

“No way Mike Vrabel should have to throw the challenge flag,” ESPN analyst Ryan Clark tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

The play was overturned, ruled a touchdown.

Tennessee is now trailing New England, 7-6, early in the first half of Sunday’s pivotal AFC game.

