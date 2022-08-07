Look: NFL.com Ranks The No. 1 Free Agent For 2023

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talk after the Ravens defeated the Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

We're just a few weeks away from the start of the 2022 NFL season. But that doesn't mean we can't look ahead to 2023 already.

In a recent feature for NFL.com, analyst Gregg Rosenthal identified his top 25 NFL free agents for the 2023 offseason. Headlining the list is none other than Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson's rookie contract expires at the end of this season. However, Rosenthal appears convinced that the Ravens will find a way to sign him to an extension before the year is done.

"The closer Jackson gets to free agency, the more I'm convinced the Ravens will sign him to a long-term agreement before they need to use the franchise tag. He doesn't appear that interested in going the Kirk Cousins route," Rosenthal wrote.

Tom Brady came in second on the list, and unlike Lamar Jackson, it seems pretty clear that he'll go somewhere else if he's interested in playing one more season after 2022.

As for non-quarterbacks, Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson got the top spot. Nelson has earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in each of his four seasons, but is also expected to sign an extension.

The well of elite players available will probably dry up well before the start of the new league year.

Will Lamar Jackson become an unrestricted free agent after this year, or will Baltimore make sure to tie him down before that happens?