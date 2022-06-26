Look: NFL Criticized For Response To Supreme Court Ruling

PHOENIX - JULY 20: A detail view of a football shows the redesigned NFL Shield logo during a photo shoot on July 20, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Gene Lower/Getty Images)

The NFL has been taking some heat this weekend for their response to the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade - or rather, their lack of a response.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, NFL analyst Michael Silver ripped the NFL for not issuing a statement on the decision overturning the federal right to an abortion. He effectively accused them of being hypocrites for being silent after spending a month "draped in pink" to celebrate Pride Month.

"So the NFL, which for decades has draped itself in pink for a month and has been falling all over itself as of late to celebrate women, is completely silent after Friday's decision? Sounds about right," Silver wrote.

Silver is far from alone in calling out the NFL for what appears to be hypocrisy. Though in fairness, it isn't just the NFL that's being criticized in that way.

Just about every sports team and sports entity in the country that has not rebuked the Supreme Court decision has been getting called out over the past few days.

Whether you agree with the decision or not, it's pretty two-faced of an organization to simultaneously declare itself an ally of a group, then be silent when that group finds itself threatened.

Plenty of NFL players have made their own distaste for the ruling clear. A few NFL franchises have done the same.

But so long as the NFL stays silent, they're going to lose credibility among people that once called the league an ally.