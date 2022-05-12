Look: NFL Cut Out Part Of Arian Foster's Video

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - OCTOBER 23: Arian Foster #29 of the Miami Dolphins battles with Robert Blanton #26 of the Buffalo Bills as he runs with the ball on October 23, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Miami defeated Buffalo 28-25. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Earlier this afternoon, a video former NFL running back Arian Foster posted to social media started going viral.

Foster showed off his stock of jerseys in a video that lasted over 50 seconds. It showed all of the jerseys he picked up from opposing players and teammates during his NFL career.

Among some of the more notable jerseys he picked up were from J.J. Watt, Richard Sherman, Andrew Luck, Ray Lewis, Ndamukong Suh and Champ Bailey, among others.

While the video went on for nearly a full minute, there was one name Foster says was cut from the video. According to Foster, the NFL removed former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice.

It's not surprising the NFL decided to remove Rice as there were plenty of other jerseys to choose from. No one would have known Rice's jersey was in the video, unless Foster said something.

However, Foster made it a known fact and now his tweet is going viral.

Oops.