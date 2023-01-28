Look: NFL Decides On Punishment For Player Who Injured Patrick Mahomes

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 21: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles against Devin Lloyd #33 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) David Eulitt/Getty Images

Just a week ago the Kansas City Chiefs season looked to be over when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes went down with an injury.

Jacksonville Jaguars defender Arden Key dragged Mahomes down awkwardly. The Chiefs quarterback's right leg was pinned underneath Key and he appeared to suffer a significant lower leg injury.

After sitting out most of the second quarter, Mahomes eventually returned for the second half. Kansas City went on to win the game, but fans were furious with Key and wondered if he would receiver punishment from the NFL.

Well, the league didn't see anything wrong his Key's actions. NFL insider Tom Pelissero said Key was not fined for the hit on Mahomes - but was fined for a different hit.

"The NFL didn’t fine #Jaguars OLB Arden Key for the hit that injured Patrick Mahomes’ ankle last week — but Key was fined $15,914 for roughing #Chiefs backup QB Chad Henne in the second quarter," Pelissero said.

