Look: NFL Fan Incident In London Goes Viral Sunday

The NFL had a notable fan incident during Sunday morning’s game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Video shows a fan in uniform walking onto the field during Sunday’s game between the AFC franchises. The fan was promptly escorted off the field by security.

“Random guy in a Jags jersey runs on to the field right before kickoff and daps up a few players…” Daniel Oyefusi tweeted.

Random guy in a Jags jersey runs on to the field right before kickoff and daps up a few players… pic.twitter.com/3fbEBnBU9Y — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 17, 2021

As noted by The Big Lead, English streakers appear to be much more civilized than American streakers, who typically run around the field until they’re taken down by security. This London streaker was much calmer and slower.

“Security is leading him out like they’re his presidential detail. Dude is waving, fist-pumping, throwing candy to the masses…” NFL insider Charles Robinson tweeted.

Security is leading him out like they’re his presidential detail. Dude is waving, fist-pumping, throwing candy to the masses…😂😂😂 https://t.co/gZtjfH8Tg6 — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) October 17, 2021

On the field, the Jaguars lead the Dolphins, 17-13, in the second half. Jacksonville is attempting to win its first game of the season.