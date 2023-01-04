Look: NFL Fans Are Furious With 'The View' Today

Joy Behar of "The View" is getting crushed on Twitter this Wednesday for her comments about tackle football.

Behar called out conservatives and heterosexual men while reading the results from a poll.

"45% of Americans think that tackle football is appropriate," Behar said. "Heterosexual men voted the most support for kids doing football. And conservatives were more likely to support youth tackle football. Just saying."

It's not a surprise at all that Behar's comments were met with backlash.

"I think Joy Behar just said this to generate buzz around her name and genuinely don’t think she even comes close to actually believing this," one person wrote. "Then again….this is Joy Behar."

"I wasn’t aware football required political opinions," a second person said.

"This lady deserves no platform," another person tweeted.

Interestingly enough, President Joe Biden shared his thoughts on football earlier this Wednesday. He doesn't think the NFL is too violent.

"I think working on the helmets, the concussion protocols, that makes a lot of sense," Biden said. "But you know, it’s dangerous."