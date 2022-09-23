Look: NFL Fans Are Loving Bengals' Helmets For Friday's Practice

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Tennessee Titans during the AFC Divisional Playoff at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals rocked their brand new white helmets during practice on Friday.

When the reigning Super Bowl runners-up first announced these alternate helmets earlier this offseason, fans immediately loved them. It appears that sentiment hasn't changed.

"White Bengal Tigers on the hunt in Cincinnati," the team's Twitter account wrote.

"White helmet on black jersey goes HARD," one fan wrote.

"Undefeated in these bad boys," another said.

"All they needed was to practice into the white helmets. Everything will be back to normal on Sunday," another added.

"Bengals by a million," another wrote.

Perhaps these new helmets can provide a much-needed spark for the Bengals.

Fresh off an incredible run to the Super Bowl this past season, the Bengals are now 0-2 to start the 2022 season — losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys.

The Bengals will not wear their white helmets for Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets, but they will break them out for the first time in a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Dolphins in Week 4.