Look: NFL Fans Are Loving Michael Irvin's Latest Tweet

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL Network Analyst Michael Irvin reacts during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Former NFL star Michael Irvin is among an elite group of wide receivers to earn Pro Football Hall of Fame honors.

On Friday, the former Dallas Cowboys wideout took to Twitter to share a photo with several of his fellow Hall of Fame pass catchers.

"Any pass you throw will be caught by this group!!!!" Irvin wrote.

This photo features 12 of the 31 wide receivers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including Fred Biletnikoff, Andre Reed, Drew Pearson, James Lofton, Cris Carter, John Stallworth, Calvin Johnson and more.

"No lie detected," one fan wrote.

"Wow, that is a lot of receptions there. I don’t feel like adding the up but anyone reading this tweet can go to @pfref and add them up," another said.

Irvin finished his 12-year Cowboys career with 750 receptions for 11,904 yards and 65 touchdowns en route to five Pro-Bowl selections and one All-Pro honor. He lead the league in receiving with 1,523 yards in 1991.

Who's your favorite player from this elite group?