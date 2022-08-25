Look: NFL Fans Are Starting To Worry For Dak Prescott

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 31: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Dak Prescott is inactive for the game due to a cal injury. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Things just got a lot harder for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott following the serious injury to star left tackle Tyron Smith.

The eight-time Pro Bowler suffered a knee injury that is expected to keep him out until at least November this year. With some of the other moves the team has made Cowboys fans are understandably nervous that the team will struggle to protect him this season.

Josh Ball will presumably take over at left tackle unless someone else steps up in the next few days. While Ball is talented, he's no Tyron Smith.

The Cowboys offensive line will almost certainly struggle more to protect Prescott. As a result, Cowboys fans and supporters are starting to get very nervous that Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy will be the scapegoats if the team can't win it all this year:

The Dallas Cowboys allowed a number of their top wide receivers from last year to leave in free agency or simply got traded.

Those moves combined with the Cowboys' reluctance to sign any replacements leaves them with a lot of question marks heading into this season.

Dak Prescott's job will be safe beyond this season due to his contract. But given the way the last two seasons have ended, patience with head coach Mike McCarthy will probably be very low.

As bad of a position as Prescott is in heading into this season, McCarthy might be in panic mode before Week 1.