Look: NFL Fans Furious With 'Sunday Ticket' This Afternoon

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 24: A detailed view of an NFL shield logo painted on the field before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on November 24, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 24-21. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/Detroit Lions/Getty Images)

Fans are not pleased with their "Sunday Ticket" service at all in the NFL's opening week.

DirecTV's flagship package was down at the start of Week 1, with many users not even able to login to see what the problem was.

They let their voices be heard on social media.

"NFL Sunday Ticket charged me but is completely down," one customer said. "Can’t even log in. Absolutely ridiculous. Direct tv is the worst."

"I cannot stand Direct TV," another tweeted. "I am so excited for this garbage company to lose the [Sunday Ticket]."

"NFL Sunday Ticket websites may be the worst developed websites I’ve ever tried to use."

"It isn't football season without NFL [Sunday Ticket] being absolutely unusable the first week," another user pointed out. "It's unbelievable how it is a terrible experience every year."

"I absolutely can not wait for the day that DirectTV no longer has Sunday Ticket," a Dolphins fan said.

Thankfully fans can look forward to a new provider next year.