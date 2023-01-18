Look: NFL Franchise Donates $100,000 For CPR Training

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 13: A general view of Lambeau Field as fans arrive before the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears on September 13, 2012 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The need for CPR training has been emphasized in recent weeks due to the Week 17 cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Bills medical staff performed CPR on Hamlin for more than 10 minutes before his heartbeat was restored on the field at Paycor Stadium.

The Green Bay Packers have since teamed up with Bellin Health to donate AEDs and expand access to CPR training. The team has donated $100,000, providing 80 AEDs and CPR training to schools and recreational facilities in the area.

“After seeing Damar Hamlin’s shocking cardiac arrest and witnessing the incredible response from the emergency personnel and medical professionals who treated him, we recognized our responsibility to take action in our own community,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said in a release. “Damar’s injury also reminds us that cardiac emergencies are experienced each day throughout the country and our region. We’re proud to work with Bellin Health to equip more athletic facilities and organizations with AEDs, as well as the tools and skills they need to save a life.”

The Packers aren't the only team to support this cause. Gayle Benson and the New Orleans Saints donated 67 AEDs around the New Orleans area earlier this month.