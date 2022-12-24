Look: NFL Game Is Colder Than The South Pole Today

The Cleveland Browns are hosting the coldest game of the year on Saturday.

In fact, today's game at FirstEnergy Stadium will feature temperatures colder than the South Pole.

With windchill, the current feels-like temperature in Cleveland is -21. The current temperature in the South Pole is -15.

In addition to the arctic temperatures in Cleveland, today's matchup between the Browns and Saints will also feature heavy winds. With that in mind, it could be a ground-and-pound type of game.

The Browns and Saints are both below .500 heading into today's game. It'll be interesting to see how many fans come out to brave the elements for this regular-season contest.

The game is set to kickoff at 1 p.m. ET.