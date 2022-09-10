Look: NFL GameDay's 2022 Season Promo Is Going Viral

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 01: The NFL shield logo is seen following a press conference held by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (not pictured) at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

With the first football Sunday just one day out, that means the return of the NFL Network's "NFL GameDay."

On Saturday, the show's Twitter handle shared a promo for another season of coverage, entitled: "'Twas the night before GameDay."

Viewers shared their excitement on social media.

"That was Wednesday, silly heads!" commented Greg Vorse.

"Let's fkg go!!!!!" another said.

"All was quiet except for uncles Michael Irvin and Rich Eisen."

"That was beautiful."

"GameDay" kicks off tomorrow morning at 9 AM ET.