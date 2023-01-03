Look: NFL Gives Detailed Look At On-Site Medical Team

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 01: The NFL shield logo is seen following a press conference held by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (not pictured) at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

First responders at the scene of Monday night's game between the Bills and Bengals did a tremendous job of possibly saving the life of Damar Hamlin under unprecedented circumstances.

On Tuesday, the NFL's PR shared what medical personnel are on-site at every game between teams and stadium employees, which adds up to 30 game day medical staff:

Fans reacted to the post on Twitter.

"Aside from a hospital, not many better places that could’ve happened last night," a user said. "NFL docs probably saved his life."

"Don't forget that there's EMTs around the stadium for fan issues that could help if needed," another pointed out. "I had a seizure at a Colts game (in 2019, not related to this year) and regained consciousness on a stretcher in a medical area and took me out in an ambulance."

"NFL definitely comes more prepared than I think we realize," a fan replied.

"We talked earlier on [SportsCenter] about the coordinated effort of numerous medical personnel to swiftly execute the Emergency Action Plan (EAP) as we saw last night," shared ESPN's Stephania Bell. "Listed below are the personnel involved."

Salute to those that were there for Damar Hamlin when he needed them most.