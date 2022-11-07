Look: NFL Had 1-Word Reaction To Tom Brady's Epic Comeback

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 9: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with Blaine Gabbert #11 as they walk to the locker room during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 9, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Tom Brady did his thing once again on Sunday night.

After he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense had nothing for most of the game against the Los Angeles Rams, they stepped it up when the game was on the line.

Brady drove the Bucs' offense 60 yards in less than 40 seconds to secure their first win since Oct. 9. The win also got the Bucs back into first place in the NFC South.

Shortly after the game ended, the NFL's official Twitter account tweeted one word to describe what happened.

"UNREAL @TomBrady," the tweet read.

It's been a difficult year for the Bucs, but that drive could get them going in the right direction again.

They'll have a chance to get back to .500 next Sunday when they take on the Seattle Seahawks from Germany.

Kickoff will be at 9:30 a.m. ET and it'll be televised by NFL Network.