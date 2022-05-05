Look: NFL Has A 5-Word Response To Tom Brady

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots walks to the sideline during the first half against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Tom Brady conceded that the referees might have helped him out during the infamous "Tuck Rule Game" that sparked his first title run.

During the 2001 AFC Divisional Round game, Brady's first of 47 playoff starts, the second-year quarterback appeared to lose a fumble that would have likely sealed a Raiders victory over his Patriots. However, the officials reviewed the play and ruled it an incomplete pass.

The Patriots wound up winning the game and capturing Brady's first of six Super Bowl titles with the organization.

Over two decades later, Brady admitted in a social media video that officials might have gotten the call wrong.

"The tuck rule game against the Raiders," Brady whispered before pausing to jokingly make sure nobody could hear him, "might have been a fumble."

While the NFL is typically not in the business of admitting mistakes, the league's official Twitter page didn't dispute Brady's claim

The play presents some of the most fascinating "butterfly effect" scenarios in NFL history. In ESPN's 30 for 30 documentary, Tuck Rule, Brady said that call changed the course of his career.

"I'm probably the backup QB going into 2002," Brady said in the film. "I'm not the starter if we lose that game."

Luckily for Brady, but unfortunately for the Raiders, we'll never known what would have happened if the refs called a fumble.