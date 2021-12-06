Look: NFL Head Coach Calls Out League Officiating

Mike Vrabel, a fine is probably coming your way…

During Sunday night’s game between Kansas City and Denver, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce appeared to fumble the ball. However, upon review, the league’s officials determined that Kelce did not complete the process of making a catch.

So, Kansas City, which is fighting for playoff position at the top of the AFC, got to hold onto the football.

“The ruling on the field in #DENvsKC was an incomplete pass. After review, it was determined that KC 87 did not fully complete the process of a catch, because the third element of a catch – time – was not met. Therefore, the ruling on the field stood as incomplete,” the league tweeted.

The ruling on the field in #DENvsKC was an incomplete pass. After review, it was determined that KC 87 did not fully complete the process of a catch, because the third element of a catch – time – was not met. Therefore, the ruling on the field stood as incomplete. pic.twitter.com/w2Md3i6YgT — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) December 6, 2021

Mike Vrabel, whose Tennessee Titans are also fighting for playoff position at the top of the AFC, is not happy with the call.

The NFL head coach tweeted back at the account, referencing the league’s rule book.

Oh boy.

The Titans, at 8-4 on the season, would certainly like to see the 7-4 Chiefs lose on Sunday night. Vrabel clearly has a vested interest in the game…