Look: NFL Head Coach Calls Out League Officiating

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel in the AFC Championship Game.KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 19: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs defeated the Titans 35-24. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Mike Vrabel, a fine is probably coming your way…

During Sunday night’s game between Kansas City and Denver, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce appeared to fumble the ball. However, upon review, the league’s officials determined that Kelce did not complete the process of making a catch.

So, Kansas City, which is fighting for playoff position at the top of the AFC, got to hold onto the football.

The ruling on the field in #DENvsKC was an incomplete pass. After review, it was determined that KC 87 did not fully complete the process of a catch, because the third element of a catch – time – was not met. Therefore, the ruling on the field stood as incomplete,” the league tweeted.

Mike Vrabel, whose Tennessee Titans are also fighting for playoff position at the top of the AFC, is not happy with the call.

The NFL head coach tweeted back at the account, referencing the league’s rule book.

Oh boy.

The Titans, at 8-4 on the season, would certainly like to see the 7-4 Chiefs lose on Sunday night. Vrabel clearly has a vested interest in the game…

