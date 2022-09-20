Look: NFL Head Coach Sent Letter To Fans On Tuesday

The New York Giants are 2-0 to start the 2022 NFL season.

Giants fans are understandably pumped about this red-hot start to the year. And first-year head coach Brian Daboll is looking to capitalize on that excitement.

Daboll sent a letter out to Giants season-ticket holders on Tuesday. He thanked the fans for their energy at Sunday's home opener, and asked them to bring that same "juice" for Week 3's Monday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

On behalf of our players, coaches and the entire Giants organization, thank you. Thank you for bringing the juice to MetLife Stadium on Sunday. We look forward to seeing you on Monday night when we will be wearing our white color rush uniforms and handing out white rally towels to all fans. You can wear your best white Giants gear to make it a complete "White Out." Keep bringing it!!

The Giants kicked off their 2022 season with a closely-contested Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. At their home opener this past Sunday, the team took down the visiting Carolina Panthers 19-16.

The undefeated Giants will welcome the Cowboys for their first divisional matchup of the season this coming Monday.