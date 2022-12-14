Look: NFL Head Coach's Practice Shirt Is Going Viral

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins talks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

A lot has been made of whether the Miami Dolphins will be able to handle the impending frigid temperatures in Orchard Park when they play the Buffalo Bills this weekend. So Miami's head coach decided to have a little fun with the narrative.

On Wednesday, the Dolphins practice indoors and played with the temperature low to help prep for the anticipated cold. During the practice, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel decided to wear a unique practice shirt to mark the occasion.

Photos of McDaniel show him wearing a t-shirt that said "I wish it were colder" - a play on the "I wish it were hotter" t-shirt that some players have worn.

The image is going viral with plenty of people delighting in seeing the Dolphins take the impending cold more seriously. But most people don't think that dropping the A/C to 70 or the mid-60s is going to help them if temperatures hit single digits in Orchard Park.

"There you go... turn that AC down to 70 degrees. Preparing 'em for Buffalo!!" one user replied.

"We probably gonna get that work from Buffalo, but I love this dude," another Dolphins fan wrote.

"Be careful what you wish for (- probably the clouds in Buffalo)," wrote a third.

The Dolphins need to beat the Bills this weekend to stay alive in the AFC East title race.