Look: NFL Kicker Furious With Team's Decision Sunday
The Cleveland Browns are struggling against the Cincinnati Bengals today and trail 13-3 early in the third quarter. But the Browns could have reduced the deficit by a little bit if they had made a risky decision on a field goal - and their kicker clearly believed that.
With three seconds remaining in the first half, the Browns had the ball at the 50-yard line and Browns kicker Cade York warmed up for what would have been a 68-yard field goal attempt. Instead, the Browns went for a Hail Mary throw, which fell incomplete.
But as the offense was heading out onto the field, York could be seen on the sidelines pleading for a chance to make the long field goal attempt. He was visibly disappointed when he wasn't given the nod.
It still would have taken a record-setting leg in order to make that kick. The longest field goal ever is a 66-yarder from Justin Tucker - and it would have been 10 yards longer than York's longest field goal.
Cade York has a strong enough leg to convert a 58-yard field goal. But it's not like he's automatic from beyond 50, or even beyond 30.
The rookie out of LSU is 4 of 7 from 50 yards or more and 5 of 6 between 40 and 49. But he's 7 of 9 between 30 and 39 yards to give him just a 76-percent field goal rate on the season.
So it makes sense that the Browns might be willing to go with a passing play that had a chance of yielding a higher reward, even if it was comparably unlikely to be converted.
Should the Browns have let York go for that 68-yard field goal?