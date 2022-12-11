Look: NFL Kicker Furious With Team's Decision Sunday

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: A Cleveland Browns helmet rests on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Browns 29-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns are struggling against the Cincinnati Bengals today and trail 13-3 early in the third quarter. But the Browns could have reduced the deficit by a little bit if they had made a risky decision on a field goal - and their kicker clearly believed that.

With three seconds remaining in the first half, the Browns had the ball at the 50-yard line and Browns kicker Cade York warmed up for what would have been a 68-yard field goal attempt. Instead, the Browns went for a Hail Mary throw, which fell incomplete.

But as the offense was heading out onto the field, York could be seen on the sidelines pleading for a chance to make the long field goal attempt. He was visibly disappointed when he wasn't given the nod.

It still would have taken a record-setting leg in order to make that kick. The longest field goal ever is a 66-yarder from Justin Tucker - and it would have been 10 yards longer than York's longest field goal.

Cade York has a strong enough leg to convert a 58-yard field goal. But it's not like he's automatic from beyond 50, or even beyond 30.

The rookie out of LSU is 4 of 7 from 50 yards or more and 5 of 6 between 40 and 49. But he's 7 of 9 between 30 and 39 yards to give him just a 76-percent field goal rate on the season.

So it makes sense that the Browns might be willing to go with a passing play that had a chance of yielding a higher reward, even if it was comparably unlikely to be converted.

Should the Browns have let York go for that 68-yard field goal?