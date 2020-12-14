The Denver Broncos won their fifth game of the season this afternoon against the Carolina Panthers.

While Drew Lock and the Broncos offense were able to score four touchdowns on the day, they were unable to maximize their points on the board. Kicker Brandon McManus miss two of his four point after touchdown attempts, leading to a closer-than-needed 32-27 victory.

His first missed kick hit the left upright. His second was completely wide left.

McManus took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to acknowledge his poor play.

Brandon McManus sucked today — Brandon McManus (@thekidmcmanus) December 13, 2020

The comments on his tweet were overwhelmingly positive from the Denver faithful. Although, this likely would’ve been a different story had the Broncos not held off the Panthers late-game push.

It also helps that McManus is in the midst of the best season of his seven-year career with Denver. In 2020, the veteran kicker has posted a career-high field goal percentage of 91.7. McManus has been lethal from long range — making eight of his 10 attempts from over 50 yards.

Coming into today, the beloved kicker had only missed one extra point all year.

Also, maybe Broncos fans just remember a different game McManus played against the Panthers. In Denver’s Super Bowl 50 victory over Carolina, McManus went 3/3 on field goals and 1/1 on extra points, accounting for 10 of the Bronco’s 24 points.

Long story short, today could’ve been a lot worse for the kicker. He could’ve been Vikings kicker Dan Bailey.

Bailey went 0/3 on field goals and missed one extra point in a 12-point loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday. He will likely be cut for his dreadful performance.

Brandon McManus can take some solace in knowing his poor performance today won’t cost him his job.