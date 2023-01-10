Look: NFL Makes Decision On Playoff Game Referees

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 23: Members of the NFL Referee crew Michael Banks #72, Greg Meyer #78, Bruce Stritesky #102, Phil McKinnely #110, Head Referee Bill Vinovich #52, Mark Perlman #9, and Gary Cavaletto #60 (L-R) pose for a photograph before the game between Atlanta Falcons and the San Diego Chargers before the game at the Georgia Dome on October 23, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

The NFL playoff schedule is set as the regular season is officially in the rearview mirror.

Before the playoff games officially kick off, the NFL had a few decisions to make. One of the most important was who would be the on-field officials for every game.

Well, according to a post from Football Zebras, those decisions have been made.

Alex Kemp will be the referee for a matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. Shawn Smith gets the honors for the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars game.

Meanwhile, Brad Allen will be reffing the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins game.

Adrian Hill has the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings game while Clay Martin is in charge of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals.

In the final game of the playoff weekend, Craig Wrolstad is in charge for the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.