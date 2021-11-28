The Spun

Look: NFL Mascot Had Unfortunate Accident On Sunday

A general view of the Jacksonville Jaguars stadium.JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 13: A general view EverBank Field during a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Carolina Panthers September 13, 2015 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It’s been a tough season for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are 2-8 in Urban Meyer’s first season leading the franchise.

It’s been a tough year for Jacksonville’s mascot, too.

On Sunday, the Jaguars’ mascot, Jaxson DeVille, reportedly got stuck while ziplining into the stadium. He reportedly had to be lowered into the upper bowl.

The mascot reportedly “got stuck on the Bungie and they had to lower him into the 400s on the west side.”

The video from announcer Mark Sanchez isn’t too bad, though.

Thankfully, everything appeared to be OK.

Of course, NFL fans had jokes…

We know that most of y’all are college football folks, but we’d like to take you live to Jacksonville where Jaxson DeVille is doing a dramatic interpretation of the franchise’s history,” one fan joked. 

The Jaguars are set to host the Falcons on Sunday afternoon. The game is airing on FOX.

