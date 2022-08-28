Look: NFL Mascot Was Injured On Saturday Night

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe runs onto the field prior to an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Football fans have seen their fair share of tough injuries during preseason play so far this summer.

Unfortunately, the injuries continued on Saturday night but in a somewhat different way. During halftime of a preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders, there was a mascot vs. youth football game.

It didn't end well for one of the mascots. The Ravens mascot, Poe, was sacked during the game and apparently suffered a serious injury.

According to multiple reports from the game, the Ravens mascot needed to be carted off the field.

At first it would have been easy for fans to think it was a bit, but there appears to be a very serious nature to the person's injury.

Hopefully the cart was just a precaution and whoever the Ravens mascot is makes a full recovery in the near future.