Look: NFL Names The Hardest, Easiest 2022 Schedule

The NFL has named the teams with the hardest and easiest schedules heading into the 2022 season.

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the toughest schedule this coming season with an opponent winning percentage of 56.7. The Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys are locked in a tie for the easiest schedule with and opponent win percentage of 46.2.

It's fitting that the most difficult schedule goes to the reigning Super Bowl-champion Rams. So far, the only announced matchup for Matthew Stafford's squad is a Christmas Day bout against Russell Wilson and the new-look Denver Broncos.

It also makes sense that Washington and Dallas sit at the bottom with the easiest schedules. Over the past few years, the NFC East has been notoriously weak. With two matchups apiece against the Eagles, Giants and each other, the Commanders and Cowboys have a significant chunk of winnable games.

The Cowboys' only released matchup is a game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 10.

The full 2022 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.