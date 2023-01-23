Look: NFL Network Getting Roasted For Super Bowl Prediction

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 30: A view of an NFL Network microphone before the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 30, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A lot of the "NFL Gameday Morning" crew on NFL Network will need to rethink their Super Bowl picks for next year.

Everyone on the show picked the Buffalo Bills to win the Super Bowl this season, but that's no longer possible after they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday evening. That led to the analysts getting outed on social media by the "Freezing Cold Takes" Twitter account.

The NFL world had fun with their jokes at the NFL Network crew after the tweet was posted.

The Bills and their fans will have to wait another year to try and get their first Super Bowl.

Championship weekend is set though as the Bengals will take on the Chiefs in the AFC while the 49ers will play the Eagles in the NFC. Both games will take place next Sunday.