Look: NFL Official's Son Responds To Wild Conspiracy Theory

The one-game suspension that Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans received for his role in a brawl with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday has led to an outpouring of anger against the NFL. But it also led to an interesting conspiracy theory that one player had to debunk.

Here's the theory: Evans was suspended for the upcoming Bucs-Packers game this Sunday. One of the Packers' players is offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr. Jon Runyan Sr. is the NFL's vice president of football operations and levied the suspension against Evans. Therefore, the NFL suspended Evans to make it easier for Runyan Jr. to win the big game.

As weird and petty as that sounds, it was nevertheless presented to Runyan Jr. during a media session on Wednesday. But Runyan Jr. immediately defended his father for making the decision.

"He was just doing his job. He's been doing that job for over a half-decade now. It just so happens that we're playing the Buccaneers this week. Everybody's trying to make it this conspiracy theory, which it's not," Runyan Jr. said, via ESPN and ProFootballTalk

"My dad's doing his job. [It was a] lapse in judgment on the field. Sometimes, that stuff happens. There's a whole conspiracy theory going down, and it's not true. That's just how it goes. You can't be running 15 yards trying to headhunt somebody when the play's over. It is funny, though, how stuff works out sometimes."

It's worth pointing out that while Jon Runyan Sr. determined the punishment, it was NFL executive James Thrash who upheld the decision after hearing Mike Evans' appeal on Wednesday.

If Runyan's initial punishment was too harsh or without merit, Thrash could have easily reversed it.

That probably isn't going to stop some fans from feeling like the NFL is out to get them. Though if the Bucs manage to beat the Packers on Sunday regardless, at least they won't be whining about it all week.