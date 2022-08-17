Look: NFL Owner Handed Out $100 To Fans Today

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 10: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay reacts to applause during Dwight Freeney"u2019s induction in the team"u2019s Ring of Honor during halftime of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

Colts owner Jim Irsay showed his appreciation to an Indianapolis "super fan" on Wednesday.

During this afternoon's joint practice with the Detroit Lions, Irsay reportedly gave a fan $100 for his commitment to the team.

The fan was decked out in a wildly-elaborate costume featuring all things Colts for Wednesday's theme: Fan Appreciation Day..

This donation from Irsay is a microscopic drop in the bucket for the billionaire businessman. According to Forbes, the longtime Colts owner has a net worth of around $3.5 billion.

The Colts opened up their preseason schedule with a loss to the Buffalo Bills this past weekend. The team will look to bounce back from that defeat with a matchup against the Lions on Saturday.

Indianapolis will kickoff its regular-season schedule with a matchup against the Houston Texans on September 11. The team's home opener will take place against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3.