Look: NFL Owner Handed Out $100 To Fans Today
Colts owner Jim Irsay showed his appreciation to an Indianapolis "super fan" on Wednesday.
During this afternoon's joint practice with the Detroit Lions, Irsay reportedly gave a fan $100 for his commitment to the team.
The fan was decked out in a wildly-elaborate costume featuring all things Colts for Wednesday's theme: Fan Appreciation Day..
This donation from Irsay is a microscopic drop in the bucket for the billionaire businessman. According to Forbes, the longtime Colts owner has a net worth of around $3.5 billion.
The Colts opened up their preseason schedule with a loss to the Buffalo Bills this past weekend. The team will look to bounce back from that defeat with a matchup against the Lions on Saturday.
Indianapolis will kickoff its regular-season schedule with a matchup against the Houston Texans on September 11. The team's home opener will take place against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3.