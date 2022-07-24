Look: NFL Owner Makes A Big Muhammad Ali Purchase

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 10: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay reacts to applause during Dwight Freeney"u2019s induction in the team"u2019s Ring of Honor during halftime of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay decided to buy Muhammad Ali's championship belt from 1974 on Sunday morning.

Ali fought George Foreman in the "Rumble in the Jungle" and ended up winning the heavyweight title. Irsay ended up paying $6.18 million for that belt.

Irsay confirmed that the belt will be displayed in Indianapolis on Sept. 9 after it's displayed in Chicago in August.

Ali is considered to be the best boxer in boxing history so the fact that Irsay has this piece of memorabilia is awesome.

Per ProFootballTalk, Irsay also has a lot more memorabilia, including a Jackie Robinson bat and Prince's guitar.

What else is he going to buy in the next few years?