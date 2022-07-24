Look: NFL Owner Makes A Big Muhammad Ali Purchase
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay decided to buy Muhammad Ali's championship belt from 1974 on Sunday morning.
Ali fought George Foreman in the "Rumble in the Jungle" and ended up winning the heavyweight title. Irsay ended up paying $6.18 million for that belt.
Irsay confirmed that the belt will be displayed in Indianapolis on Sept. 9 after it's displayed in Chicago in August.
Ali is considered to be the best boxer in boxing history so the fact that Irsay has this piece of memorabilia is awesome.
Per ProFootballTalk, Irsay also has a lot more memorabilia, including a Jackie Robinson bat and Prince's guitar.
What else is he going to buy in the next few years?