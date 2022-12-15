Look: NFL Owner Says Team Has Best 'Vibe' In Years

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 22: C.J. Prosise #22 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on October 22, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

There are a bunch of NFL teams that are enjoying a strong season after several miserable years. For one of them, this year has given the owner their best "vibe" in recent memory.

Speaking to Newsday this week, New York Giants owner John Mara expressed a ton of optimism about his team in spite of their recent slump. He said that the "vibe" for the team is "the best that it has been in a long time" and is excited to see it heading in the right direction.

"I just know the vibe in the building is the best that it has been in a long time," Mara said. "People are all pulling in the same direction."

Mara wouldn't even let the Giants' recent 48-22 blowout loss at home dampen his mood. He said that while the result was "a disappointment," he believes that teams will always have "one or two games like that."

"That certainly was a disappointment," Mara said. "I didn’t think there was that big of a gap between the two of us but obviously they proved that there is. We’ll see. We get to play them one more time. It was disappointing but you have 17 games and you’re going to have one or two games like that. Hopefully, it won’t happen again."

At 7-5-1 on the season, the New York Giants already have their most wins in a season since 2016. But with just one playoff appearance in the last decade, the team would like to finish the regular season strong and make the postseason.

That won't be easy with three road games to finish the season.

But if Mara is looking to the future, the future for the Giants looks bright.