Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Game Today

The daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt has become one of the most well-known children of sports owners.

Gracie Hunt is a mainstay at Chiefs games and rarely misses a chance to see her team compete. After every Chiefs win - of which there have been plenty in recent years - she posts a "victory Monday" message.

They've started to go viral over the past few weeks. One she posted after the most recent win stole social media's attention.

Gracie Hunt is there for her team, rain or shine - or in the frigid Kansas City winters.

In just under two hours, the Chiefs will be back out on the field for a battle against the Las Vegas Raiders.

If Kansas City wins, the Chiefs will lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC.