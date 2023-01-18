Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Has Message For Damar Hamlin

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 17: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with fans after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Jessica Pegula, daughter of the Buffalo Bills owners, was repping Damar Hamlin during her second-round win at the Australian Open.

The world No. 3 was spotted with Hamlin's No. 3 on her shorts as she beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich in straight sets.

"I definitely wanted to do something," Pegula said after the win. "We were kind of figuring out what the Bills and the Sabres were doing, just as far as what was the message. I knew they would probably do something and what message were they trying to send. It ended up being kind of the '3' was the symbol."

"I thought it would be a fun way to connect with the team and then also just show my support," she continued. "I felt like it was a global event. A lot of people were asking me about it even here."

Thankfully, Hamlin has been progressing tremendously since suffering cardiac arrest during Jan. 2's game against the Bengals.

It's great to see so many across the world invested in his recovery.